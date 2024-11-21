What’s happening this weekend: Urbana spotlight, Christmas events, music, toy show

Breaking: ‘One of the hardest messages we’ve ever had to write’: Restaurant closes after 9 months

Here is a look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Christmas Open House

A Christmas Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jones Country Store, 8712 U.S. 68 in West Liberty.

Browse the century-old barn for new Christmas decor and handmade gifts. Homemade baklava will be available as well as samples of the many dip mixes that make additions to any holiday table or hostess gifts.

Urbana Pink Friday

A Pink Friday celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Urbana.

This event is to shine a spotlight on local retailers and eateries in the community.

Shop, eat or drink at participating locations and earn an entry form with every purchase. One person will be randomly selected to receive a bundle of gift certificates, one from each of the participating businesses.

The participating retailers include A Mustard Seed, The Boutique; Middle of the Wood, Our Kitchen Window, Downtown Divas, Eves Place, Bell’s Flowers, Lilys Garden, Nivrocs, Say Grace Boutique, Ohio Roots, In Good Taste Market, Willow and Walker Plant Boutique, Paper Moon, Hometown Music, Teabaggers Café, Urbana Brewing Co., Let’s Eat Cake, Abuela’s Kitchen, Cool Spot and Carmazzi’s.

Shawnee theater production

Shawnee High School’s theater production, “Never After Happily” by Cindy Marcus, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the North Gym at the high school, 1675 E. Possum Road.

“Never After Happily” is a unique twist on classic fairytales, with students taking on iconic roles and presenting these stories in an unexpected way.

Tickets range from $5 to $20. For tickets and more information, visit https://clark-shawnee.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.

Santa pet event

Barely Used Pets is hosting an event with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana.

Bring your pet for a Christmas picture, and there will be an adoption event with puppies, adult dogs and kitties.

This is a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter. For more information, visit barelyusedpets.com or email barelyusedpets@aol.com.

Thanksgiving dinner

Springfield Community Outreach Gathering will host a Thanksgiving Community Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

Dinner is free and open to the public.

House Museum tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a Christmas event, “Celebrating Christmas past” with 60 years of Victorian Yuletides at the Pennsylvania house, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children for all dates open including the Christmas event.

Clifton music show

The Hoppers will perform 1950s and ‘60s rock and roll from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Graham Slam food truck will be serving before the show. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Farm Toy Show

A Farm Toy Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Look, buy, sell or trade. There will be door prizes and a parts dealer present.

Admission for adults is $3 and children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

