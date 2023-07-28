What’s happening this weekend: Speaker Series, garden events and more

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Flashback Final Parties at 10 a.m. today at the main library and at 5 p.m. on Monday at the North Lewisburg branch for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Mercy Health Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield will host this month’s edition of the Speaker Series from 12 to 1 p.m. today, both online via Zoom and in person at COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., in the corner conference room.

Laura Willis, lead advanced practice clinician, will speak on the topic of primary care. She will dive deeper into the benefits but also help you learn what you can discuss with your primary care provider even when you’re feeling well.

Primary care providers take care of your overall well-being with specialties that span internal medicine, family medicine, and pediatrics; and they diagnose and treat a wide variety of conditions and illnesses.

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat or request the virtual link, email jdahlberg@mercy.com.

Springfield Reunion

A 55th reunion for 1968 Springfield South High School graduates will be held today and Saturday.

The event will begin today at the Courtyard By Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave. This will be a casual social gathering with light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. It will be from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday will also be at the Courtyard By Marriott. It will include dinner, group pictures and reminiscing. There will be Dean Simms attending as DJ. It will be from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. If you do not want to come for dinner, you are welcome to come after dinner from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For more details, make reservations, contact Jeanie Thompson Jackson at 937-631-3511 or Marcia Pieffer Hart at 937-360-8718.

Explore Historic Springfield garden site hires first executive director

Mother Stewart’s Party

Mother Stewart’s Brewing 7-year Anniversary Party will be held today and Saturday at 102 W. Columbia St.

The event today will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. and include: Strawberry Witbier & a few BA favorites, Harold Hensley & Friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Great Northern String Band from 8 to 10:30 p.m., Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Phat Patty’s Burgers and More, The Painted Pepper, Christian Brothers Meat Co., and Briella’s Hot Dogs.

The Saturday event will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. and include: Paloma Pale Ale, Strawberry Witbier & a few BA favorites, Smilo & the Ghost from 6 to 8 p.m., The Probables from 8:30 to 10 p.m., Christian Bros, Raging Bull Pizza, Cray Cray Cajun, Ol School BBQ, Phat Patty’s & Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen.

Literacy on the Lawn

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Southside in Bloom at Jefferson St. Oasis Garden.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn.

These programs are for all ages. For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Grilling in the Garden Event

The Jefferson Street Oasis community garden will have its free “Grilling in the Garden” event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the “South Side in Bloom” garden tours, at 1100 W. Jefferson St. Parking will be available either along Jefferson Street or in the parking lot of the Children’s Rescue Center at 1027 W. High St.

Jefferson Street Oasis community garden will offer a variety of fresh vegetables prepared in a multitude of ways on charcoal grills. Sweet corn and cooked-to-order, personal-sized pizzas will be available.

The garden is more than 2.5 acres with 100 gardeners involved. It includes a children’s garden, herb garden, pollinator garden, and a season extension poly house that grows vegetable “greens” all winter. They also have 140 heritage breed pastured chickens with a chicken poop bingo drawing event. In cooperation with the Springfield Art Museum, “Art in the Garden” will be returning this year.

Throughout the day, guided or self-guided walking tours will be available.

South Side in Bloom

The South Side in Bloom tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This free tour will feature 10 neighborhood parks and community gardens that offer various activities for visitors, including grilled of fresh vegetables, cooking and gardening lessons, children’s activities, free seeds, music and more.

Maps, addresses of the tour stops, and other information are available at southsideinbloom.com or the Facebook page.

The places include: Auburn J. Tolliver Memorial Peace Garden, 1626 S. Limestone St.; Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place; Green Environmental Outreach, 724 S. Plum St.; Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave.; Innisfallen Inspiration Garden, 1051 S. Yellow Springs St.; Jefferson Street Oasis, 1027 W. High St.; Keep Clark County Beautiful Sunflower Field, 500 W. Grand Ave.; Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, 1030 McCain Ave.; Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave.; and Sully Jaymes Memorial Park, 1615 Woodward Ave.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Summer Camp

The Springfield Promise Neighborhood is offering a free summer camps from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday through Aug. 4 for Camp M.E.E. with Planned Parenthood at Clark State.

Breakfast and lunch are included. For more information, visit Springfield Promise on Facebook, email promise.springfield@gmail.com or call 937-505-0330.