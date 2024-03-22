What’s happening this weekend: Party events, shows and more

The Heritage Center will be holding “Alice’s Fun Wonderland Tea Party” for children ages six to 12 at 5 p.m. today, in the Crabill Discovery Hall at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain.

This fun and mismatched tea party will include treats, a fun activity, and a visit with Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts.

The cost is $10 a person and CCHS members are $5 a person. This event is for children only. Register at https://cutt.ly/cchstea.

Anniversary Open House

The Champaign County Arts Council 50th Anniversary will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at 119 Miami St. in Urbana.

There will be food, music and drinks. There’s no charge but donations will be accepted.

Graham Play

Graham High School will present Disney’s “High School Musical at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the middle school.

Tickets are $10 each and can be reserved at ghsmusicaltkts@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door (subject to availability).

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

What is the imagine lab? will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday; Eclipse crafts for teens and adults will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday; and LEGO Club will be held at 6 p.m. Monday.

Woman’s Club Speaker

MJ Werthman White, Ohio poet and writer, will appear as speaker at a Woman’s Town Club luncheon at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

White is a recipient of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Prize as well as the Antioch Writers Workshop’s Judson Jerome Poet Prize. When she is not writing, she enjoys painting watercolors, especially pictures of dogs.

Reservations can be made by calling 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685.

Egg Hunt

Christiansburg Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Christiansburg Community Park.

There will be candy and prizes. The rain date is March 30.

House Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Sun Presentation

Division of Natural Areas staff will celebrate the sun, its role and importance in the world from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the nature center at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs. Parking is located at 2381 State Route 343 in Yellow Springs. Follow the Bear’s Den Trail back to the nature center

Some topics of discussion will be photoperiod and impacts, seasons, Serpent Mound as well as ancient people and their relationship with the sun and the eclipse itself. Staff will also make viewing boxes for participants to take home for use on April 8. For those wishing to make a pinhole viewing box, please bring either a cereal box or a shoe box with them on the day of the event.

Registration is required. To reserve a space, email michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov or call 937-537-6173.

Clifton Show

Pinnacle Ridge will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

There’s a $10 suggested donation. Proceeds help maintain the opera house and other village properties. U Wanna Pizza Me food truck will serve before the show.

Book and Gift Fair

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital is hosting a book and gift fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in the MHUH conference room (Hospital Main Entrance – 3rd and 4th door on left).

The fair will benefit the Med Assist program. Cash, credit, debit or payroll deduction will be accepted.

Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, call the church office: 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.