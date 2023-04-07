X

What’s happening this weekend: Museum tour, music and more

News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Museum Tours

Springfield’s Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours.

The 7,000-square-foot house was built in 1839, and it served as a popular inn along the National Road.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host three blood drives this weekend:

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 904 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The Maiden Lane Church of God drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

The Bethel Community Church drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt, and those who register from March 31 through April 7 will be entered to win a 35-pound Esther Price chocolate bunny.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

ExploreWhy did gas prices surge? Miami Valley might hit $4 per gallon in May/June

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The meeting will feature speaker Sue Mattinson, who will speak to the society about social situations of six South Charleston women. In each case, Mattinson will not only tell their stories, but also tell how she found the information about them, given that the genealogy of women can be terribly difficult to trace.

Guests are welcome.

ExploreKettering Health: Misconduct complaints not tied to donor funds

Stained Glass Class

Nivrocs Country Store LLC, 15 Monument Square in Urbana, will host a stained glass class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees will learn the basic techniques of working with stained glass or build on skills they’ve already acquired, and create a glass sun-catcher.

The glass pieces are pre-cut. The cost is $75 and includes personal instruction and all supplies. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

To sign up, visit the pinned post at the top of the Facebook page.

Bluegrass Show

An evening of All-Star Bluegrass will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, 275 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with Bill Purk opening. The show will feature Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett, Reed Jones and Darren Nickolson.

Tickets are $25 and include redline roast cofee and free pour overs. All seats are general admission. For more information and tickets, visit hemispherecoffeeroasters.com.

In Other News
1
State audit of North Lewisburg orders repayment of $2.1K
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield leaders disagree on proposed Bechtle Avenue car wash
5
1 dead after head-on crash in Champaign County

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top