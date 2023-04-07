What’s happening this weekend: Museum tour, music and more

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 904 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The Maiden Lane Church of God drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

The Bethel Community Church drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt, and those who register from March 31 through April 7 will be entered to win a 35-pound Esther Price chocolate bunny.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The meeting will feature speaker Sue Mattinson, who will speak to the society about social situations of six South Charleston women. In each case, Mattinson will not only tell their stories, but also tell how she found the information about them, given that the genealogy of women can be terribly difficult to trace.

Guests are welcome.

Stained Glass Class

Nivrocs Country Store LLC, 15 Monument Square in Urbana, will host a stained glass class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees will learn the basic techniques of working with stained glass or build on skills they’ve already acquired, and create a glass sun-catcher.

The glass pieces are pre-cut. The cost is $75 and includes personal instruction and all supplies. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

To sign up, visit the pinned post at the top of the Facebook page.

Bluegrass Show

An evening of All-Star Bluegrass will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, 275 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with Bill Purk opening. The show will feature Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett, Reed Jones and Darren Nickolson.

Tickets are $25 and include redline roast cofee and free pour overs. All seats are general admission. For more information and tickets, visit hemispherecoffeeroasters.com.