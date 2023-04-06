Why did gas prices surge? Miami Valley might hit $4 per gallon in May/June

“Inevitably though, when they have lowered prices too far, when stations are starting to sell gasoline at cost, they will restore their profit margin. And that’s generally when prices will go up anywhere from 25 to 35 cents a gallon,” De Haan said.

Two stations at the same Kettering intersection gave an example of the rapid changes Tuesday, as the Shell station at Stroop Road first raised its price to $3.75. The BP across the street stayed at $3.35 for awhile, then hours later matched their competitor at $3.75.

Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced cuts over the weekend that pushed up the cost of a gallon of gas for Americans. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers announced on Sunday they would further slash oil output of around 1.16 million barrels per day. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak cited the Western banking crisis as reason for the cut, as well as “interference with market dynamics,” or American price caps on Russian oil, Reuters reported Monday.

OPEC’s decision came in the middle of the gas station price cycle, as distributors are restoring their profit margins, De Haan said, adding that it’s “a big bite,” for consumers.

Prices may start to go down by the weekend, De Haan said.

“If you’re not in a rush to fill, if every station’s at $3.75, try and hold off, because we could see prices at some stations back below $3.70 a gallon,” he said.

Conversely, if you can find gas lower than that, now’s the time to fill up. According to DaytonGasPrices.com, there were a number of stations spread across the region that were selling gas for $3.29 or less Thursday morning.

Ohio gas prices are projected to inch towards $4 a gallon heading into the summer. However, prices may come down after Memorial Day, as the Cynovus refinery in Toledo, formerly owned by BP, is scheduled to reopen in May.

The refinery was shut down in September 2022 after a fire killed two employees, and subsequently sold to Cynovus last year.

“Absent some major developments, I’m hopeful that gas prices may not hit four dollars in Dayton. “If we do hit four dollars it might happen between mid-May and mid-June,” De Haan said.