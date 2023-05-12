What’s happening this weekend: Mother’s Day events, circus and more

This story hour is held the second Thursday of each month for stories, songs and sensory activities designed for adults with special needs and their caregivers. For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.

Blood Drive

The Springfield Family YMCA community blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at 300 S. Limestone St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 1 to July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate from May 1 to 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Mother’s Day Lunch

A Mother’s Day drive-thru lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hearth & Home Urbana, 1579 OH-29.

There will be a complimentary lunch of shredded chicken sandwiches, pasta salad, potato chips, drink and dessert.

Enon Circus

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Enon with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Enon Park, 2825 Enon-Xenia Road.

This year, the performance will feature Big Cats presented by Try Key, the Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s foot juggling and hair and, and Circus Clown Leo Acton.

The schedule will be: tent raising and tour at 9:30 a.m. for everyone to watch the Big Top rise and get a chance to tour the grounds and learn about the circus; midway opens at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting, concession stand and the box office opens; and circus performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Enon Police Department. Advance tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children and seniors, and can bought at the Enon Government Center, 363 E. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets at the event are $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. STAFF REPORT

Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, which helps feed millions of Americans.

Locally, residents can leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) and its partner agencies in Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties.

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice, or cereal near their mailbox ahead of the regular mail delivery.

The food donations stay in the community, going to help local neighbors. Last year, over 12,000 pounds of food was collected to support SHFB.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at SHFB on Saturday to sort and pack donated food can contact Volunteer Specialist, Kurt Heltman, at kheltman@theshfb.org. People who have questions about the drive should inquire with their local letter carrier, contact their local county post offices, or go to nalc.org/food-drive.

Lunch and Fashion Show

The Sisters United for Prevention Awareness Luncheon and Fashion Show will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds Mercantile Building.

All of the models are cancer survivors, and Dr. Tedros Andom with Mercy Health Physicians will be the medical speaker.

Tickets cost $45 and are available at Young Hair, 1928 E. High St. Tables that seat eight are also available. Proceeds will help the Center purchase new infusion chairs.

Sisters United for Prevention is a coalition of African American Women who help promote cancer awareness, early detection, and education in the minority community. The Clark County Unit of the American Cancer Society (ACS) formed the group in 2004. As Clark County no longer has an ACS unit, Sisters United is currently affiliated with the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties.

Genealogical Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Speaker Tom Loftis will talk about the total renovation of Springfield’s Columbia Street cemetery, which is once again called the original name of The Springfield Burying Ground. There have been many updates. A partial list includes a larger-than-life size statue representing a pioneer, cleaning of the original tombstones, new markers for James and Elizabeth Demint and the Revolutionary War soldiers, signage, fencing and a new entryway.

Guests are welcome.

Urbana Second Saturday

Second Saturdays: April Showers Bring May Flowers will be held Saturday in downtown Urbana by the Shop Downtown Urbana Merchants Association.

There will be live entertainment, Mother’s Day Shopping Specials, food trucks, sidewalk vendors, photo booth, and more.

There will be a Mother’s Day Vendor Show and Hoopla Parade, with vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the parade at 3 p.m.