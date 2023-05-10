Funeral services set for former Clark County chief deputy

Services have been set for a former chief deputy of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office who died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 69.
Carl Eugene Loney also had served as chief of the Wittenberg University police department and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in a law enforcement career that spanned more than four decades.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conroy Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at St. Bernard Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The Loney family has a tradition of working in law enforcement, with former and current members who have served.
Carl Loney joined the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in June of 1972.