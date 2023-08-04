What’s happening this weekend: Light display, family festival and more

Light Display

During First Friday, cancer survivor Tom Pamer will honor others touched by cancer with his Lights of Hope display at the fountain in front of the Clark County Heritage Center.

Lights of Hope is an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network that sends an important message to lawmakers that their support is critical to ending cancer.

Pamer will display around 300 Lights of Hope bags, each representing someone touched by cancer. The bags will be illuminated at dusk.

Literacy on the Lawn

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Camp MME Community Fair at Clark State College and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Summer Sky Festival at the Heritage Center.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Garden Walk

The Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Helpline Committee will host a diagnostic lawn and garden walk from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Garden & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion to start.

During this walk, participants will go through the gardens looking at what is blooming, find any pests, or problems that are there to observe. The MGVs will then discuss how to manage those different problems as well along the way.

Keep in mind that this workshop does require a lot of walking through the gardens and grass. Make sure to bring a water bottle and any questions you may have about your own garden. The walk is free of charge, but donations will be accepted. STAFF REPORT

Family Reunion

The 111th Annual Low Stoll Family Reunion will be held at noon on Sunday at Snyder Park, 1900 Park St., at the shelter house by the playground.

Look for the signs and use the Bechtle Avenue Park entrance.

There is a new location this year due to availability issues with the previous reunion location.

For questions, contact Tera (Stoll) Mohler at 937-508-9273 or Anita Stoll at 937-653-7720.