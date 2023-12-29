What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, reptile expo and more

Wittenberg University will host a Holiday Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to noon today at the university’s natatorium, 250 Bill Edwards Drive.

All ages can join in and play. Kids aged seven and under should be accompanied by an adult in the water.

The cost is $5 per swimmer at the door. For more information or to register, visit https://ntprd.org/holiday-splash-bash.

Pizza and Bingo

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St., will host Pizza and Bingo from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

There will be pizza, different bingo games and prizes. Bring a canned goof for the food pantry.

The cost is a canned good/$5 for non-members.

Reptile Expo

A Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW at 1237 E. Main St. in Springfield.

Attendees can learning about, hold or purchase their favorite animals as well as the supplies needed for their care.

Skating

Holiday in the City will open the Speedway Ice Skating Rink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in Market Alley between COHatch and the Heritage Center of Clark County.

Skating including skate rental is $5 for ages 6-older.

Grand Ball

The New Year’s Eve Grand Ball, Town Hall and Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday with a social hour and then dancing until strikes midnight.

The ball recreates a Civil War-era social event and encourages attendees to dress in period-appropriate gear and participate in mid-Victorian era dances to the music of the time performed live by the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band. Costumes are optional as everyone is welcome.

There will also be photos for sale, heavy appetizers, desserts and a toast at midnight.

Tickets cost $40 a person, and children age 10-under who are well-behaved will be admitted free. For more information, call 937-321-9394 or go the New Year’s Eve Grand Ball Facebook page for tickets.

New Year’s Eve Party

USA Skate Center, 2340 Valley Loop Rd., will have a New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday including watching the ball drop at midnight.

Admission is $15 including skate rental.

Ball Drop

The annual New Carlisle Ball Drop will start at 9 p.m. on Sunday on Main Street in New Carlisle.

Main Street (Route 235) will be closed for a few blocks about a half hour before the event begins until after it ends.

Some nearby stores will be open for shopping, a food vendor will be available, and got dogs and hot chocolate will be available for purchase as well.