What’s happening this weekend: Groundhog activity, dancing and more

A Groundhog Roundup will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. today at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike.

Celebrate Groundhog Day by searching for groundhogs representing different states and regions in the local parks.

Download the activity sheet at https://ntprd.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Groundhog.pdf. Search for the groundhogs and check them off the list when you find them. Submit your form or answers and pictures to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov.

Try the Y

The Champaign Family YMCA will host “Try the Y” through Saturday, Feb. 10.

During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes, and use the Y’s fitness center, swimming pool and gym.

The YMCA, 191 Community Drive, is open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

Line Dancing

Line dancing will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Conover.

The cost is $5 per person. The instructor is Dan Sturgill.

Food Drive-Thru

Second Harvest will host a drive-thru food distribution from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College, parking lot G, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Participants must bring an ID and proof of current address.

Theatre Auditions

Springfield Civic Theatre will conduct auditions for “Annie Jr.” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

Students in grades 1-12 are welcome to try out. No preparation is required. Everyone auditioning will be taught a song and dance.

Performances will be May 16-18 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, go to springfieldcivictheatre.org or contact the director, Monica Stephens-Logan, at ascensiondrama8@outlook.com.