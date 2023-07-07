What’s happening this weekend: Garage sales, radio workshop and more

Garage Sale

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at 6330 Willowdale Road.

There will be furniture, bikes, housewares, pet supplies and a kayak for sale.

The Animal Welfare League is a non-profit, no-kill shelter supported by volunteers.

Urbana Second Saturday

Downtown Urbana’s Second Saturday, “The Dog Days of Summer,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be food trucks, shops and vendors for adults and kids of all ages.

Urbana Community Sales

Urbana community sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be yard sales throughout the city, as well as food trucks, vendors, raffles, kids’ activities, dunk tank, car and bike show, live music and more.

For questions or to join the event, call Courtney at 937-869-4896.

Radio Workshop

The Heritage Center will hold a workshop that will give kids a chance to build their own working radio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

In partnership with the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA), this day will include exploring the new temporary exhibit about HAM radio at the Heritage Center. Recommended for ages nine to 15, the cost is $25 per child, which includes lunch and needed supplies.

To register, email dlewis@heritagecenter.us or call 937-324-0657.

Literacy on the Lawn

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn, a community Bookmobile stop, from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at My Brother’s Keeper Cookout at Davey Moore Park.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Voter Registration

Trinity AMEC, 554 Selma Road, will have voter registration from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 937-322-3161 or 937-325-1372.

Shawnee HS Class Reunion

The Shawnee High School class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This will be a casual get together at the Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes Golf Course, 3950 Springfield Xenia Road.

Attendees will be responsible for their food and beverages. RSVP by emailing k.brust@sbcglobal.net.

Hertzler Tours

The 1854 Hertzler House, located in George Rogers Clark Park, will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A $5 donation is appreciated.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Music in the Gardens

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County continue their Music in the Gardens at 7 p.m. on Monday with the Xenia Community Band under the direction of Dave Leapley at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, and sit down for an evening of Big Band music.

The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programming.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring music, yoga, and gardening education.