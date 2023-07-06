Nearly 250 Ohio Kiwanians to come to Springfield for annual convention

About 250 Ohio Kiwanians, guests and dignitaries will be in Springfield next month for the group’s annual state convention.

The 105th annual Ohio District Kiwanis convention will be held from Aug. 11 to 13 in downtown Springfield at the Courtyard Marriott, Clark State College’s Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center, and COhatch.

“The convention has historically been held in Ohio’s larger metropolitan areas, but the Kiwanis convention location selection committee felt Springfield has the venues and support systems to host the convention,” said Steve Vrooman, convention co-chair.

The convention will include meetings for Ohio Kiwanis business such as elected officers, bylaws revisions, current business and the annual meeting; education sessions; recognition and awards; a Kiwanis service project; a memorial service; social activities and exhibits.

Springfield is hosting the convention, but the Kiwanis clubs in southwest and west central Ohio are collaborating to provide worker support, and Ohio Kiwanis Gov. Dave Kuhn, of Stow Munroe Falls and Cuyahoga Falls Kiwanis Clubs, will preside over the convention.

“The Greater Springfield Partnership has been instrumental in bringing the convention to Springfield,” Vrooman said.

Chris Schutte, vice president, destination marketing and communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership, said the event creates an impact for the city in a number of ways.

“The value of bringing a meeting or convention to Springfield is for every visitor who comes in, they are going to start spending and distributing money in the community such as lodging, dining, retails stories and gas, and all that has an impact economically in our community,” he said.

Schutte said they help offset some of the costs of the convention coming to the city, such as discounts on hotel rooms, and provide attractions attendees can do in their off times including tours, dining and more. He said this includes not only things for Kiwanians to do, but also their spouses or families members while they are busy during the convention.

“A lot of it comes down to being a good host. We do make direct financial commitments to bring guests to town, but what can we do to (get) visitors guides in their hands, for attendees to know what’s in Springfield,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to get them in the community, and a benefit working with conventions is that this will introduce people to the community ... and show them what we have (and) what’s going to bring them back.”

Vrooman said Kiwanis visitors will be able to visit many local attractions such as the Westcott House, the Springfield Museum of Art, the Springfield Kiwanis Children’s Garden, the Hartman Rock Garden and the Clark County Heritage Center.

Each convention always includes a service project to support a local, charitable organization. This year, the project will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties, and attendees are encouraged to bring boxed macaroni and cheese that will be donated.

Vrooman said the Kiwanis’ motto is “serving the children of the world.”

“Kiwanis is a global organization of member-volunteers who are dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time,” he said. “Kiwanians believe that helping a child helps the world.”

The convention will take place during the same weekend as the second annual Springfield Kiwanis Jazz & Blues Festival, which convention participants will also attend. This festival is free to the public, and will include food and drink vendors, and a kids zone.

There are 202 Kiwanis clubs in Ohio, including the Springfield Kiwanis Club, which holds a gathering and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. and meetings at noon on Tuesdays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., unless otherwise noted.

The Springfield Kiwanis, a local chapter of the international community service organization Kiwanis International, has been serving the community for over 100 years with a mission to improve children’s lives by organizing and participating in various community service projects and fundraising events throughout the year.

Kiwanis is more than 550,000 members of many ages in 82 countries and geographic areas. Members dedicate more than 19 million volunteer hours and invest more than $107 million annually in projects that strengthen communities and serve children.