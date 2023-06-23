What’s happening this weekend: Fireworks, fundraiser, summer camps and more

West Liberty Events

The West Liberty Lions Club will host a Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. and a Community Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at the main shelter house in Lions Club Park on Saturday. There are also softball games all day long at Lions Club Park, and 10U & 12U baseball tournaments at Dodge Park.

The West Liberty Fireworks will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. at the Lions Club Ball Park.

Fins 4 Fish

The Clark County SPCA will host the third annual Fins 4 Fur Fishing Tournament from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Enon VFW 8437.

There will be prizes for first, second and third place for the largest fish, and one prize for the largest bass. There will also be the chance to purchase raffle tickets for raffle baskets, as well as hourly door prizes from names picked out of a hat, and food available.

The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12.

For more information visit the Clark County SPCA on Facebook.

Home and Garden Tour

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s (CCPA) 29th Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Urbana.

Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. The tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, and there are no pets allowed.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the program or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, visit www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events or would like to donate in kind, visit www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Bookmobile Stop

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at PRIDE Festival in Downtown Springfield.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn.

These programs are for all ages. For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

New Carlisle Sale and Fireworks

The City of New Carlisle’s annual garage sale weekend will be held today through Sunday with deals, and the fireworks show on Saturday night at Haddix Field.

Christiansburg Event

The Village of Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

There will be food, parade, bounce houses, games, cornhole, raffles, softball tournament and fireworks.

Summer Camp

The Springfield Promise Neighborhood will offer a free summer camp from 9 a.m. to noon starting Monday through June 30.

It will be an Outdoor Garden Camp at the Promise Garden for third through fifth graders. Breakfast and lunch are included.

For more information, visit Springfield Promise on Facebook, email promise.springfield@gmail.com or call 937-505-0330.

Safety Town Program

The Urbana Police Department will offer a Safety Town Program from 8:30 to 11 a.m. starting Monday through June 30.

The purpose of this program is to prepare children for the first day of school. They will learn about fire safety, school bus safety, storm safety, seatbelt safety, pedestrian safety, and what to do if approached by a stranger.

If interested, email AJ.Ervin@ci.urbana.oh.us.

Volleyball Camp

Clark State College will host two sessions of volleyball camp for students entering grades third through eighth starting Monday through June 29.

Student-athletes and volleyball coaches will help students learn more about volleyball , and all skill sets will be covered in each two-day session with fun games and competitions.

Registration is open online. Grades 3-6 can register from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at https://conta.cc/3LHPhsb; Grades 7-8 can register from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at https://conta.cc/41WV4jo.

Camps are limited to 25 students per session. General registration by June 25 is $55, and walk-in registration on the first day is $60.

For more information, contact head coach Angie Arthur at arthura@clarkstate.edu. For more information about all of the athletics programs, visit www.clarkstateeagles.com.

Cedarville Pharmacy Camp

The Cedarville University School of Pharmacy will hosting its annual pharmacy camp for high school students in partnership with CVS starting Monday through June 30.

The residential camp will allow students to go on field trips and participate in sponsored activities to see what a pharmacist does in different settings, explore how a pharmacist positively impacts a patient’s health, learn about medications, examine pharmacy research, visit a hospital pharmacy and community pharmacy, observe a pharmacist in a clinical setting, and participate in team-building activities.

Students can register at www.cedarville.edu/event/academic-camps/pharmacy-camp.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Blood Drive

The Father Paul Vieson Center community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.