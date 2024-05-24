What’s happening this weekend: Farmers markets, museums and more

St. John’s Lutheran Church Outreach Thrift Store will have a BOGO sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 27 N. Wittenberg Ave.

Buy one item and get the second of equal or lesser value free.

BINGO

Bizarre BINGO will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Miami Street Tavern, 116 Miami St. in Urbana.

The cost to play is $1, $2 or $5 and the winner splits the pot. There will be food and beverages available, as well as 50/50, door prizes, lottery tree and a raffle.

Register at the Champaign Family YMCA. Proceeds go to the Y to invest in youth.

Concert

The Avalon Theatre in Marysville is hosting a concert at 7 p.m. today that will feature Broadway star Brittney Mack, an original cast member of Six: The Musical on Broadway.

Guest stars are an integral part of Mack’s concerts, in which she always uses a local performer.

For this concert, Mack will use Abby Skinner from Northeastern High School, who will sing live-on stage with Mack during her “Putting on the Britt” concert.

Tickets are $25 and the meet and greet add on is $15. To purchase tickets, visit theavalontheatre.org/event or stop by the theatre box office at 121 S. Main St. in Marysville. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Dinner and Movie

Covenant United Methodist Church’s Dinner Box Movement will host a free dinner and outdoor movie in celebration of the start of summer for students at 8 p.m. tonight at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. All are welcome.

The rain date for this is 8 p.m. on June 7.

Farmers Markets

Yellow Springs 4 Seasons Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yellow Springs community center, 100 Dayton St.

Join every Saturday in a spacious, handicap friendly location in the Bryan Center parking lot. The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 200 E. Market St. in Urbana.

This pop up market includes locally grown vegetables, homemade items and baked goods.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society is celebrating its 50th year of membership with the Ohio Genealogical Society. To help celebrate, Charles “Rocky” Saxbe has agreed to be the extra special speaker at the 11:30 a.m. Saturday meeting in the Clark County Historical Society’s Discovery Hall. Guests are welcome.

Saxbe is the son of former U.S. Senator William B. Saxbe of Mechanicsburg. He is a retired attorney and represented Springfield and Clark County in the Ohio General Assembly for eight years from 1975-83. He will discuss his and his father’s varied careers in the military, state and national politics, and their legal and civic experiences ranging from service in WW2, Vietnam, Ohio politics, the Nixon administration, and past and current colorful characters they have known.

Born 1946, Saxbe attended Mechanicsburg schools and is a graduate of the Columbus Academy, Southern Methodist University and the Ohio State College of Law. Elected to the Ohio House of Representatives 75th District in 1974, he served for eight years. In 1982 he was the Republican candidate for Ohio Attorney General. After leaving office, he practiced law in Columbus with a focus on complex litigation including civil and criminal representation.

House Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Adults are $10 and children are $3.

Kiser Lake Open House

An Open House at Kiser Lake Sailing Club on State Route 235 will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the park.

This is an open house/membership recruitment drive for the Kiser Lake Sailing Club to introduce canoe paddlers, sailors and kayakers to the facility.

Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.