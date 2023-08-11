What’s happening this weekend: comedy show, end of summer bash and more

Jazz and Blues Festival

The second Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival will be held starting at 4 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Saturday on stages at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Admission is free.

>> FULL PREVIEW: Second Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival draws big names downtown

The Aaron Diehl Trio will headline Friday’s Commons stage show, and Saturday’s Commons stage headliner is Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Russell has worked with diverse artists such as David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Feinstein and Rosanne Cash.

The Mother Stewart’s headliner Friday is Marquise Knox and Saturday is Brianna Thomas.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.

Comedy Magic Show

A comedy magic show and carnival games will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Snyder Park, sponsored by Partners for the Parks, which supports National Trail Parks and Recreation District.

The show is suitable for all ages. It will be about fast-paced fun with lots of audience participation. Bring your chair or blanket. After the magic show, there will be free carnival games to play.

The magic show will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m., and the carnival games will be held from 12 to 2 p.m.

End of Summer Bash

An end of summer splash bash will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Splash Zone Waterpark.

People can come celebrate the end of the 2023 pool season. Admission is $3 per person, and features may be limited.

Casting Call

Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror, 1291 Oold Springfield Road, is looking for actors for the 2023 haunt season and will hold an open casting call from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Individuals ages 16 and older and all experience levels are welcome to audition. Actors should be available Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 28.

This is a open casting call and you just need to show up during the posted audition times.

Operation Backpack

Operation Backpack will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Davey Moore Park, 300 S. Western Ave.

There will be games, food and free backpacks for school.

Urbana Second Saturday

Second Saturday on the Urbana Square will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be shops, food, beer, music and more. The Buttermilk Biscuit Boys will perform live and in person outside the Urbana Brewing Company Come.

Movie Showing

Scripted in Black, an exclusive multidisciplinary arts collective, and others will host Reel Culture Films and movie showings this summer. The first showing of “The Photograph” will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

Each movie night will include a social hour before the featured movie with local businesses and creatives. The social hour starts at 7 p.m. and movie at 8:30 p.m.

Buck Creek River Cleanup

Water Safe Ohio will host a river clean up at Buck Creek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Those interested will meet at the features behind the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

All essentials for the clean up will be provided. There will be free pizza and surfing after.