Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival to return bigger in second year

A year ago, a Springfield service organization took a chance on launching a new, large-scale event. It came away with a new late-summer tradition.

The second Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, will return bigger with more acts, including Grammy Award-winners, improvements and innovations on Friday and Saturday at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. Admission is free.

Getting through the uncertainties that come with a first-year event of that magnitude allowed the organizers to learn and make enhancements. Rich Carey, one of the festival’s organizers, said the initial festival drew an estimated 6-8,000 people and he anticipates as many as 10,000 in 2023.

He credits wider marketing exposure, an enhanced website and word of mouth. The festival, which has received support from Springfield native John Legend both years, has also gained more sponsorship.

“This is a six-figure production and quite an undertaking for a small service club like Kiwanis. The generosity of businesses has been quite impressive,” Carey said. “Everything is in place with a great variety of artists and classy presentation, and good weather, we hope.”

Credit: Maria Jarzyna Credit: Maria Jarzyna

Carey said with many of the artists having followings that travel to watch them and opportunities like Dayton canceling its jazz festival, it makes Springfield a new destination for jazz and blues fans.

Improvements include a nine-by-16-foot LED screen beside the Commons stage that will help those in the back to see better. There will also be more speakers to help the sound carry throughout the area, and a large Steinway piano on the stage.

One of the festival’s assets is having Springfield native Todd Stoll organizing the talent. The founder of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra and also a performer, Stoll works at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, giving him insight on talent.

Among the first festival’s highlights was having established jazz star John Pizzarelli and young Samara Joy as headlining artists. At the time, Joy was one of the biggest up-and-coming artists in the jazz world and saw a huge boost in her career by winning a Grammy earlier this year.

Stoll admitted to feeling a little bit of pressure to follow up on that, but is confident in this year’s talent, maybe even another Samara Joy story could unfold.

“I think this lineup will be as good or even better,” he said. “When I look at it, I can’t believe all these people will be coming to Springfield.”

The Aaron Diehl Trio will headline Friday’s Commons stage show. Stoll has seen the Columbus native mature from a teen into an award-winning talent people will be ready to discover, and said his latest album could net a Grammy nomination.

“Aaron is a major figure in jazz and a prodigious talent and this will be a homecoming for him,” Stoll said.

Saturday’s Commons stage headliner is Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Her parents are jazz royalty, according to Stoll, and she’s recorded and toured with names as diverse as David Bowie and Cyndi Lauper to Michael Feinstein and Rosanne Cash.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found she was coming,” Stoll said.

A returnee from last year headlining the Mother Stewart’s stage on Friday is blues performer Marquise Knox.

“He’s probably one of the hottest young up-and-coming blues artists out there, and we’re glad he’s coming back,” Stoll said.

Another noteworthy newcomer will be saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, playing with the Theron Brown Trio. Audiences will see Pharez Whitted, who had to cancel in 2022, on Friday. Talent will come from as close as Dayton and Springfield, and Stoll said they artists and music are ripe for a new audience.

Stoll said he appreciates the partnership with Mother Stewart’s, which broke sales records during the first festival weekend, and visitors should go between the two stages to catch the full experience.

“This festival audience is an integration of young and old, races, socioeconomic status, no exclusion. These shows have a broad breadth of the American vernacular of music,” he said. “We’re on the cusp of doing something special in the arts in Springfield.”

It won’t be just music artists present. A Columbus artist will be painting live at both venues and there will be a chance to win and purchase prints of the works.

There will be more vendors and diverse offerings from peanuts and hats to cigars with food and drink trucks. Making it a family-friendly event, a free children’s zone will return.

Attendees should bring their own blankets or lawn seating or can stand to watch the shows, and should arrive 30-45 minutes before the first act. Parking will be available in the lot across the street from National Road Commons or the parking garage next to the park.

Stoll said in the event of bad weather, shows can go indoors at a location to be determined.

“Rain or shine, we’ll be swinging,” he said.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.

Friday’s Schedule

Commons Stage: Mother’s Jazz Collective, 5 p.m.; Todd Stoll Septet, 6:30; Tammy McCann, 8; Aaron Diehl Trio, 9:30

Mother Stewart’s Stage: The Champion City Trio, 4 p.m.; Liquid Crystal Project, 5:30; Pharez Whitted, 7; Marquise Knox, 8:30

Saturday’s Schedule

Commons Stage: Such Sweet Thunder, 3 p.m.; Dayton Salsa Project, 4:30; Theron Brown Trio with Alexa Tarantino, 6; Bobby Floyd with Walter Blanding, 7:30; Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Catherine Russell, 9

Mother Stewart’s Stage: Connor Smith Trio, 2:30 p.m.; Mike Wade and the Nasty Nati Brass Band, 4; Joshua Strange Quartet, 5:30; Joe Waters, 7; Brianna Thomas, 8:30