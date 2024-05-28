What’s happening this week: Workshops, fair chance event and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Silent Book Talk at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Workshops

A QPR Institute workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Mary Rutan Health Center, 1134 N. Main St. in Bellefontaine, related to the suicide prevention coalition.

Fair Chance

The Clark County Reentry Coalition is hosting a Fair Chance Wednesday event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is designed for those with prior convictions to connect with employers and local resource providers to help them get a fresh start. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, Social Security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers, including several employers. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

For more information about the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Support Group

The P.A.R.K.S Program, a Parkinson’s Support Group, will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Vancrest of Urbana — Community Room, 2380 US-68.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, join Bob Kahn and his support group. He will give weekly exercises and pointers to help those with Parkinson’s.

For more information, call 937-653-5291.