What’s happening this week: Pantries, performances and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treat for Champaign County cities will be held tonight, including Mechanicsburg from 5 to 7 p.m., and North Lewisburg, St. Paris and Urbana from from 6 to 8 p.m.

Food Pantry

Second Harvest Food Bank will host a walk-up food pantry at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College.

Boss Class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build Your Own Business” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St., Suite 411.

BYOB is a flagship training course that includes content created for brand new business owners. Participants will understand the various ways to structure a business, get the inside scoop on how to finance a business, learn how a new business will impact your tax return, and more.

For more information or to get a free ticket, visit http://springfieldsbdc.com/.

Mercy Health Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield is holding a “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at COhatch the Market, to help raise awareness surrounding early detection of lung cancer.

Dr. Jose Rodriguez will be the guest speaker for this event. As a cardiothoracic surgeon, Rodriguez often helps save lives by performing procedures to remove cancer from the lungs in its early stages. That’s why it’s so important to get screened, as earlier detection means more treatment options and a higher survival rate.

The goal is to provide education and promote awareness, which will include a large inflatable lung to give attendees an up-close look at the dangerous effects lung cancer can have. There will be a variety of vendors, staff from Mercy Health to provide information on services and treatments available to patients, and a tribute to honor, celebrate, and remember those who have been touched by lung cancer.

GriefShare Group

A GriefShare support group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at River of Life Christian Center.

Through this group, people will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief, learn helpful ways of coping with grief, and gain solid support each step of the way.

The registration cost is $20 and includes the participant guide. Register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/170452. For more information, please call Kim at 937-478-9687.

Chicago Performance

A mainstage performance of Chicago will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Chakeres Memorial Theatre at Wittenberg University.

For more information or for tickets, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/mainstage-performance-chicago.