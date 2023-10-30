Triad schools break ground for new FFA agrictulrual barn

Triad Local Schools will soon start work a new agriculture barn for its FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27 for the new barn, where it will be located next to the high school at 8099 Brush Lake Road in North Lewisburg.

“This is about our students and letting them reimagine what the class could look like, but also get experiences like building things that they will use in the future,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

The work will start soon, and site work will be the first priority as they wait on the metal for the building. Once the materials arrive, Maruniak said the building will go up quickly. After that, the FFA students will work on the inside by building the loft, workbenches, walls, electric, insulation and more.

The barn, which will be red like the other buildings, will be built for more hands-on and outdoor learning experiences, and community involvement and education, such as growing plants and tractor troubleshooting, and for community days where young 4H students can come and learn about different animals. A greenhouse will also be added in the future, and the district is looking for grants to help cover that cost.

Maruniak said the district has been reimagining its FFA and agriculture program over the last few years.

“One thing we knew was that more space was needed for an outdoor learning space. Students have been drawing plans, organizing floor plans and raising money for this exciting project,” she said.

“We are not only excited to have a new outdoor learning space but also to see the students’ hard work now become a reality. We are also very excited to watch all of the learning that takes place as students work on building the inside of the structure, adding a greenhouse and all of the new and exciting things that will happen in the program and in the community,” Maruniak added.

The total initial cost of the project, including architect fees, site work, structure and concrete, is $215,713.91, which is possible through sponsors and donors, community supporters and local farmers.