What’s happening this week: Lunch & learn, musical auditions and more

The SpongeBob Musical auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Clark State College Performing Arts Center in the Kuss Auditorium.

The Theatre Arts Program is looking for actors from the college and community to audition for 16 roles. Those interested should prepare 16-bars of a song from a musical. An accompanist will be provided. Sheet music is required. Headshot and resume is preferred.

Callbacks will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The musical is produced by Theresa Lauricella, directed by Josh Compston, with music direction by David Weimer. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

Tickets are on sale now online at https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season/ for $20 for adults and $17 for student/senior.

Food Distributions

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties will have two distributions this week:

Today from 4 to 5 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road.

Thursday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 40 Walnut St. in Mechanicsburg.

Resource Fair

Clark State College Police Academy will host a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 570 E. Leffel Lane.

If you are looking for additional resources during the semester or even after classes are out, stop by the fair and learn about the offices on campus that support success and student involvement opportunities. There will be food, music, giveaways and fellowship.

Lunch & Learn with City Manager

A Lunch & Learn with Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Park National Bank Downton, 40 S. Limestone St.

Heck will provide an update on the city including how recent developments and initiatives may affect nonprofits and fundraising efforts in the community, and share insights on potential impacts, opportunities and key considerations for nonprofit organizations.

Lunch will be provided and there will be a Q&A session.

Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/springfield-city-update-with-city-manager-tickets-772238434947.

Student Artist Recital

A Student Artist Recital will be held at noon on Thursday at Wittenberg University in Krieg Recital Hall, 632 Woodlawn Ave.

The recital will feature performances by multiple students. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/music/events.

Museum Lecture

The Champaign Aviation Museum will host “Invasion Stripes: The Wartime Diary of Capt. Robert Uhrig, USAFF and the Dawn of the American Military Aircraft” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Lt. Col. Brian J. Duddy (retired) will present this free lecture, which is based off of the book written by Lt. Col. Duddy with the same title. Copies of the book can be purchased at www.lulu.com/spotlight/DWFlyingService. Bring your copies with you to the lecture to have them signed by the author.