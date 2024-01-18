Cousin Vinny’s in Springfield to hold grand opening

The grand opening special will be a $4.99 large one-topping pizza, carry out only.

Timothy Nartker, corporate operations manager, said construction is finished and they have been cleared by the Clark County Combined Health District, signs have been hung up, the inside has been repainted and a mural is underway.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Nartker said they are finishing up a few things inside, including hiring a few people for management, pizza makers and drivers.

The pizza restaurant has been closed in the city since April of last year when it was previously located at 1378 W. First St. before a new car wash was built on the property. WhiteWater Express Car Wash opened in December.

Customers can order online, through the app or by calling 937-323-1700. The pizza shop always has their normal deals that can be used for delivery.

Those interested in applying can check indeed.com for job postings.

The hours will be from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Monday through Sunday, with hopes to add lunch hours in the spring and summer.