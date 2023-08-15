What’s happening this week: library events, food pantry and more

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host:

Tuesday Book Talk at 7 p.m. tonight of The Spy by Paulo Coelho. Copies of the book are available at the library or from the Ohio Digital Library ebook and audiobook collection.

Laser embroidery at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. All materials will be provided, but if you have a small pair of scissors bring them. Registration is required.

Bookmobile Stop

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Back to School Bash at Wooded Glen.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host a tutor workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are two adults, 15 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

More than 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center for help. The center trains volunteers to help those in need.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required.

The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Grief Share Group

Grief Share Group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at River of Life Christian Center, 775 Washington Ave. in Urbana.

Through this 13-week group, participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief. Participants will learn helpful ways of coping with grief and gain solid support each step of the way.

The registration cost is $20 and includes the participant guide. Register at www.griefshare.org/groups/170452. For more information, call Kim Edwards at 937-478-9687.