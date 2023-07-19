Back to School: When Clark, Champaign classes start

Students in many school districts, including Clark and Champaign counties, will soon start the 2023-24 school year.

Some students will begin the third week of August, while others start the fourth or fifth weeks of the month, but all will be back by September.

Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.

Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for local public and career schools.

Aug. 16: Tecumseh Local Schools.

Aug. 17: Triad Local Schools.

Aug. 22: Northwestern Local Schools, Graham Local Schools, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC), Urbana City Schools group A.

Aug. 23: Global Impact STEM Academy, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, Springfield City Schools grades 1-9, Springfield-Clark (CTC) all students, Urbana group B.

Aug. 24: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Greenon Local Schools all students 1-12 and kindergarten last names A-M, Southeastern Local Schools, Springfield grades 10-12, Urbana group C.

Aug. 25: Greenon kindergarten last names N-Z.

Aug. 29: Northeastern Local Schools students last name A-K, Springfield kindergarten last names A-L.

Aug. 30: Northeastern students last name L-Z, Springfield kindergarten last name M-Z.

Aug. 31: Northeastern all students, Springfield all kindergarten students.