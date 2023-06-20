What’s happening this week: Historical Society program, scan day and more

Lunch and Learn, Meeting

A Lunch and Learn and Champaign County Safety Council Meeting will both be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Champaign County Community Auditorium, 1512 U.S. 68.

The topic is managing burnout in the workplace with speaker Nancy Schmeltzer, Mercy Health.

Lunch will be provided for $12.50. To register, call 937-653-5764 or email info@champaignohio.com.

Clark State Information Session

Clark State College will host a virtual information session for employers to learn more about the H1-B One Workforce Grant geared toward manufacturing companies in the Miami Valley.

The H-1B $3.5M One Workforce Grant can be leveraged to help businesses to upskill and reskill teams and organizations.

Employers are invited to attend to learn more about Clark State’s Advanced Manufacturing Programs and how the H-1B One Workforce Grant works with these programs. It will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. today.

To RSVP, visit https://arcg.is/1Ouj18. For more information, contact Jackie Duffy at duffyj@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-5400.

Food Pantries

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday. There will be fresh produce, meat items and dry goods for people, who should bring one valid ID for the household.

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today. Participants must come to the side door and ID is required.

Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ‘23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Community Scan Day

There will be a Black History Community Scan Day held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Clark County Public Library Main Branch, 201 S. Fountain, in the Gaier Room.

People can join to help document and preserve local Black history by sharing family photographs, diaries, birth and death records, military records, and other historic family records. Volunteers will sit down with you to scan your objects and listen to the stories behind them. After the event, these digitized items will be available for the public to view. You will also receive digital copies on a thumb drive or online storage drive. Original items will be returned that day unless the original owner wishes to donate them to the Clark County Historical Society for long term preservation and protection.

There is no cost to participate. This event is in partnership with six local and statewide organizations: Gammon House Underground Railroad Historic Landmark, Ohio History Service Corps and Americorps Ohio, Hartman Rock Garden, The Clark County Historical Society, The Clark County Public Library, and The Turner Foundation. Volunteers from across the state, led by the Ohio History Service Corps, will be assisting with this event.

Historical Society Program

The Clark County Historical Society will hold a virtual Zoom program, “HAM History: Amateur Radio in Clark County,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The program includes special guests from the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA), looks at the origins and history of HAM Radio with a focus on operations and operators in Clark County, the difference between amateur radio, citizens band, and broadcast, hear about noteworthy local hams, Morse code, disaster response, new technologies, crystal and spark gap radios, and more. Registration can be found at https://cutt.ly/hamradio.

In conjunction with this program and in partnership with CLARA, there will be a special exhibit opening in the lobby of the Heritage Center looking at HAM Radio, operators set up to demonstrate from 9 a.m. to noon on June 24 for HAM “Field Day,” and a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8 that will give kids a chance to build their own working crystal radio. To register for the $25 workshop for ages nine to 15, email dlewis@heritagecenter.us or call 937-324-0657.

Explore Clark County library wins 2 national awards

Tai Chi Class

Free outdoor Tai Chi classes will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, near the beautiful Buck Creek on the grounds of Ferncliff.

Enter through Ferncliff’s lower Plum Street gate. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

The classes are not happening on or near any burial space and participants are asked to always be respectful of the area. For questions, call Ferncliff at 937-322-3491.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Red Cross Drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road in Springfield.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

To register, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).