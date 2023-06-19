Clark County library wins 2 national awards

The Clark County Public Library has won two American Library Association (ALA) awards.

The ALA Core PR Xchange Awards recognize the best in library public relations and marketing pieces for programs and initiatives held or projects completed.

The library won awards for External Communications (digital) for “This is the Clark County Public Library” commercial made with Champion City Media and Special Events (print) for “Together we Rise” poster design for the cooperative exhibit with the Gammon House and Gem City Selfie Museum.

Allison Peck, public relations manager, said they’re very excited to win the awards.

“Winning these awards reinforces that we have a terrific library system here in Clark County that residents should be proud of,” she said. “It’s very encouraging to win awards at the national level and to have our library recognized by people from around the country for the quality of our work.”

The “This is the Clark County Public Library” 30-second commercial involved many library staff and patrons, who were the local talent for the piece. Community members may have seen the commercial on cable or streaming services within the last year, and can find all three versions of it on the library’s YouTube channel and featured different times on their social media channels and website.

The “Together We Rise” poster was created to advertise the cooperative exhibit the Main Library hosted last October with the Gammon House and Gem City Selfie Museum, as well as for other advertising pieces for the exhibit on social media and websites.

The awards will be presented at the ALA National Conference in Chicago, IL on June 25, in which library director Bill Martino, assistant Beth Deere and other staff members will be attending.

“From my perspective, it shows what a great PR team we have,” Martino said.

More than 215 entries in print and electronic formats were submitted from over 100 institutions, including public, academic, school, state and special libraries, according to the ALA. Entries were evaluated by 15 judges, and submissions were assessed based on the qualify of content, format, design, creativity and originality.

For more information about the library, visit www.ccplohio.org.