What’s happening this week: Grief support group, homebuyer class and more

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will host its Grief Support Group at 4 p.m. today in the church library at the office entrance from the parking lot.

This is a twice-a-month gathering for anyone who is experiencing grief from the death of friend or family.

For more information, call the church office at 937-399-1909 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several upcoming activities:

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. today at the main library.

Holiday Story Time will be held on today at the main library and Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch library. Register for sessions online on the library’s website.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.

There’s Snow Better Time to Read winter reading program will be held through Feb. 29. Kids of all ages can pick up an entry to read books, complete activities and win prizes.

Explore Clark County mental health expert shares tips for maintaining wellbeing during holidays

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church will hold a Central Community Kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, serving warm meals indoors at 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Homebuyer Class

A Homebuyer Education class will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course, taught by Neighborhood Housing Partnership staff and local experts, includes steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or 937-322-4623.

Food Pantry

Christ Church will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday at 409 E. High St.

There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items and dry goods. Participants should bring one valid ID for the household.