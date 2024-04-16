What’s happening this week: Food pantries, Taylor Swift album release party and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Free Concert

The Astralis Chamber Ensemble will offer a free concert at 6 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Selections from romantic composers Clara Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms will be featured.

There will be a treat time after the concert, and a free will offering will be collected. For more information, call the church at 937-325-2427.

Food Pantry

Christ Church will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday at 409 E. High St.

There will be fresh produce, meat and dry goods.

Attendees should bring one valid ID for the household.

Job Fair

The 14th annual Clark County Job Fair will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, 175 S. Limestone St.

There will be over 60 area employers, including customer service, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, food service, education, and public service.

Dress to impress and bring a resume.

This fair is sponsored by OhioMeansJobs Clark County and the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Identification is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Taylor Swift Events

Our Kitchen Window Winery & Home Goods, 223 N. Main St. in Urbana will host two upcoming events:

A Taylor Swift Paint Party, in partnership with Sip & Dipity, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The cost is $45 and includes a beverage of your choice. To register and for tickets, visit www.sipanddipity.com/.

A Taylor Swift album release party will be held at 10 p.m. on Thursday. There will be supplies to make friendship bracelets, snacks and games with prizes until midnight when the album is released. The cost is $13. To RSVP, call 937-653-7627.

