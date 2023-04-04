What’s happening this week: Food pantries, Peeps history and more

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Blood Drive

The COhatch The Market blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at COhatch The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt, and those who register from March 31 through April 7 will be entered to win a 35-pound Esther Price chocolate bunny.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. STAFF REPORT

Gardening Club

The Buds and Blossoms Gardening Club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues.

Terry Fredrich, representing the Jefferson Street Oasis Garden, will share gardening information and report about a free summer tour of community gardens.

The church is handicapped-accessible, has ample parking and no steps to climb. Parking is in the church lot off South Belmont, and entry is through the brown door under the covered walkway.

The Jefferson Street Oasis Garden project is a part of “South Side In Bloom,” which includes various garden spots in south Springfield, including the Hartman Rock Garden, Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project and other unique locations.

Anyone interested in attending this presentation or garden club membership can call Secretary Marianne Nave at 937-323-5865 for more information.

Peeps Program

The Heritage Center is holding a free children’s craft program, “Peeps in History,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at 117 S. Fountain Ave., for ages 5-10.

Participants will listen to a fun Easter story, learn the history of Peeps, then create their own masterpiece using marshmallow and paper Peeps.

Attendees are asked to bring a shoebox to create a scene. Visitors to the Heritage Center are encouraged to check out and be inspired by the “Peeps in History” display, which recreates a 1948 photo of Kindergarteners at Elmwood Elementary during a spring Maypole program.

To register, call 937-324-0657.

Tutor Volunteers

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host a tutor volunteer workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

The center has one adult, 21 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Food Pantry

A Second Harvest walk-up food pantry will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College’s main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot E.

Participants must bring a state ID and proof of current address.

Free Movie

Champaign County Job & Family Services will sponsor a free movie night of the Super Mario Bros. Movie at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Gloria Theatre.

A small drink and popcorn will be provided. Seating is limited to the first 325 guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Smoking Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Urbana classes will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays in the offices of Mercy Health REACH Services–Urbana, second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St., on April 4, 11, 18, 25, May 2 and 9.

The Springfield classes are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays in the offices of Mercy Health REACH Services-Springfield, 30 W. McCreight Ave., on April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4 and 11.

The class size is limited to 10 people, so to register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.