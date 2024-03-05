What’s happening this week: Citizens meeting, CHF celebrates and more

The Clark County Department of Reentry is hosting a Citizens Circle meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Citizens Circle, which will be held the first Tuesday of each month, offers a supportive space for individuals who have been incarcerated to connect, discover community resources and engage with peers who have successfully navigated the reentry process.

Dinner is provided, and the department will provide a free gas card or bus pass to those that register in advance. To register, call 937-679-6474 or log on to www.clarkcountyohio.gov/reentry.

CHF Celebrates

CHF Celebrates, Community Health Foundation’s annual reception, will be at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

Curtis Zimmerman, comedian, best-selling author, motivational speaker, and juggler will present “Life at Performance Level, Juggling Life … Living the Dream.”

The evening features musical entertainment by Terry Van Auker, food and drink, foundation highlights and Zimmerman’s message.

Registration is $35, and you can register by calling 937-523-7002 or online at 2024chfcelebrates.eventbrite.com or by forwarding payment to CHF, 200 Medical Center Drive, Springfield OH 45504.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education class from 6 to 8 p.m. today online via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Google digital skills at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Champaign YMCA Childcare Expansion Groundbreaking

The Champaign Family YMCA will host a childcare expansion groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

The new wing, opening in the fall, will increase the ability to serve Champaign County families.

The event will take place at the northeast end of the building, and there will be refreshments in the lobby after the ceremony.

To RSVP, email twilkinson@champymca.org.

Ladies Night

Urbana Brewing Co. will host ladies night at 7 p.m. on Thursday at 35 Monument Square in Urbana.

There will be cocktails and special menu items.