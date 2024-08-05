What’s happening this week: Chamber night, garden event and more

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield is hosting a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes.

Classes at the Springfield office, 30 W. McCreight Ave., will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. starting today and on Tuesdays through Sept. 10.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges, which are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, please contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Book club hosts author

The Clark County Retired Teachers Book Club, The Pageturners, is hosting local author Walter Stitt at its meeting at 1 p.m. today at the Park Branch of the Clark County Library, 1119 N. Bechtle Ave.

Stitt will talk about his memoir, “Surviving Three Shermans: What I Didn’t Tell Mother About My War,” his experiences with the 3rd Armored Division into the Battle of the Bulge and how those years have served him to the present. His daughter, Beverly Rutan, who assisted with Stitt’s writing process, will also attend.

The meeting is open to the public.

Civic Theatre meeting

Springfield Civic Theatre will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the board room at Woeber Mustard, 1966 Commerce Circle.

The agenda will include electing board members and planning for the 2024-25 season.

Anyone interested in community theater and in learning about the organization is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Nancy Mahoney, board vice president, at nmahoney2@woh.rr.com.

National Night Out

The Springfield Police Division will hold its National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at Veteran’s Park, 250 Cliff Park.

National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen police-community partnerships and enhance neighborhood camaraderie. Donations help keep this event free for the community and enjoyable for the family.

Also, Bethel Twp. will host its National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Tecumseh High School.

Activities include face painting, a dunk tank, food trucks, a petting zoo and raffles such as Brantley Gilbert tickets.

It is sponsored by K99.1 FM, Kona Ice, Dominos, Chick-fil-a, Carmela’s Pizzeria, Lee’s Chicken and many more.

Chamber Night at the Races

The 31st annual Chamber Night at the Races will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the Champaign County Fair.

There will be prize giveaways including TVs, Kindle Fires, Apple Watches, Nintendo Switches and more. One free raffle entry per guest.

For more information, email info@champaignohio.com.

Blood drive Wednesday

The Northridge Lions will hold a blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

To make an appointment, call Solvita at 937-461-3220. Every donor will receive a free beach towel.

Neighborhood meeting

The West End Neighborhood Association will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The speaker this month is soon-to-be Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark. Light refreshments will be available.

Meetings are open to the public and held each month on the first Wednesday.

Ladies Night

Ladies Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items and music by female performing artists.

Garden event

Meet in the Garden for a new event called Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion.

Join Ruthanna Powell, who will talk about living with chronic illness. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, have something to keep you hydrated, and sun protection.

There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted.