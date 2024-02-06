What’s happening this week: Be Your Own Boss class, Community kitchen and more

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Try the Y

The Champaign Family YMCA will host “Try the Y” through Saturday.

During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes, and use the Y’s fitness center, swimming pool and gym.

The YMCA, 191 Community Drive, is open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

Be Your Own Boss Class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build your Own Business” will be held today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St.

This free class is a training course for participants to understand the various ways to structure a business, get the inside scoop on how to finance a business. learn how a new business will impact a tax return, and more.

The speaker is Rob Alexander, Springfield SBDC executive director.

For more information, visit http://springfieldsbdc.com/byob/.

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

ExploreSpringfield Foundation awards $834K in grants to Clark County nonprofits

Theatre Auditions

Springfield Civic Theatre will conduct auditions for “Annie Jr.” tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

Students in grades 1-12 are welcome to try out. No preparation is required. Everyone auditioning will be taught a song and dance.

Performances will be May 16-18 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, go to springfieldcivictheatre.org or contact the director, Monica Stephens-Logan, at ascensiondrama8@outlook.com.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education class tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

ExploreCity leaders, Springfield firefighters sign contract agreement

Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Urbana Brewing Company, 35 Monument Square.

The night will include specialty cocktails, food times and music.

Wittenberg Event

Wittenberg University will host “Desegregation and the path to integration of Major League Baseball: 1947-1972 " with Scott Rosenberg on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library.

In April of 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color bar that had existed in Major League baseball since 1884. This talk will examine whether Robinson integrated or desegregated Major League Baseball using Martin Luther King’s “Ethical Demand for Integration” to differentiate and discuss the difference between the two. The talk will then look at how African Americans entered the Major Leagues from Robinson in 1947 to the last team to sign a black player in 1959 (the Boston Red Sox and Pumpsie Green). The talk will conclude with the Pittsburgh Pirates being the first team to field an all-black team during a game in 1972.

In Other News
1
Black History Month: Covenant UMC, Trinity A.M.E. Church events set
2
Judge denies motion to dismiss case in deadly Clark County bus crash
3
Solar eclipse to bring thousands of people to Springfield, Clark County
4
Springfield’s Showtime Performing Arts group to offer live youth, adult...
5
Work permits still a challenge for Springfield Haitian immigrants

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top