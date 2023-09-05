What’s happening this week: Bag sale, pantries and more

Cross-Country Invitational

Emmanuel is hosting its 3rd Annual Cross-Country Invitational today.

The course is a fun 5K, which includes several runs through the woods and open areas and a junior high 2-mile course.

The meet will consist of about 13 teams from the greater Springfield area and will start with junior high girls at 4:45 p.m., junior high boys at 5:15 p.m., high school girls at 5:45 p.m. and finish with high school boys at 6:30 p.m.

Admission for the event is $5 a car. There are plenty of areas for spectators to watch during the race. Concessions will be provided by Emmanuel Boosters.

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Bag Sale

St. John’s Lutheran Church Outreach Thrift Store is having a “bag sale” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 27 N. Wittenberg Ave.

Purchase a large bag to fill for $10 or a small bag to fill for $5. All proceeds benefit the ministry of the church.

Pantry

The Second Harvest Food Bank will host a walk-up food pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College, 570 Leffel Lane, in parking lot E.

Participants need to bring a state ID and proof of current address.

West End Meeting

The next meeting of the West End Neighborhood Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The speaker for the evening is City Manager Bryan Heck. There will be light refreshment will be served. The meeting is open to all. For more information, contact Deb at 926-2126.

Pony Wagon Days Festival

The Pony Wagon Days Festival will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Paris.

The parade will be held with the opening ceremony at 5:45 p.m. and the parade to start at 6 p.m. along Main Street on U.S. Highway 36 from the intersection of High Street to the East Lawn intersection.

The basket auction and fundraiser will be at the Municipal building and the festival will be on South Springfield Street.

