What makes a ‘good teacher,’ and why it matters

According to a Springfield News-Sun analysis of Ohio Department of Education and Workforce data, teachers in Ohio had 13.8 years of average experience in 2022-2023 (2022-2023 was the most recent data available).

About 88% of the state’s teachers that year were considered “experienced,” meaning they had at least two prior years of relevant teaching experience, while about 12% were considered “inexperienced,” meaning they had less than two years of experience.

But while a more experienced teacher is more likely to have a good outcome for the student, education experts worry about who will replace those teachers when they retire.

Average teacher experience at most local school districts and statewide have increased since the pandemic, according ODEW data. But a likely driver of that is that less experienced teachers either aren’t coming on board or are burning out quickly, increasing the overall average.

Fewer people are going to college, and there’s been a sharp decline in the number of students graduating from Ohio’s universities in education. In 2009, 9.63% of total bachelor’s degrees were in education, according to data from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. By 2018, that number had dropped to 6.36%.

In the meantime, as more teachers retire, having qualified young teachers ready to replace those teachers is important. And making sure those more experienced teachers are changing their teaching methods to match the times is also key to making sure kids achieve.

Brian Boyd, a Wright State University education professor, said rather than focusing on pushing out teachers considered less effective, schools and education programs should be working on making those teachers better. There are simply not enough teachers in the profession, he said.

“We’re losing enough people in the profession,” Boyd said. “How do we help improve teaching and not focus on the individual as much?”

What teachers say

Local teachers said building strong relationships with their students is one of the most important attributes of a quality teacher.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Beth Frederick, a fifth-grade math teacher at Indian Riffle Elementary in Kettering, will be in her 33rd year of teaching this year. Frederick said the teachers who have inspired her through her career are the ones who advocate for their students and build strong relationships. They also took time to work with her to improve her teaching skills.

One of the teachers she looked up to was Jeanie Wolfe, a fellow Kettering teacher. All the students wanted to be in her class, Frederick said. Wolfe died in July, but Frederick said Wolfe inspired her and other teachers.

“She was a master at building relationships with the students and their families,” Frederick said. “I really worked on building relationships and have made that my main focus for the last 30 years. It’s the best part of my job.”

What research says

Years of research have concluded that a quality teacher is prepared, has created an effective lesson, can connect and build relationships with students and analyze how students are performing.

Effective teachers are also culturally competent, meaning they won’t automatically dismiss someone just because they are different from them, able to assess the needs of the student and able to communicate effectively with parents and students.

The teachers willing to advocate for students will also be good teachers to them, said Novea McIntosh, an education professor at the University of Dayton.

“I think advocating for equity, whether that be instructional resources, or connecting the student with places within the school that can help to support areas that are affecting their basic needs, that’s a part of what a high-quality teacher will do,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh works with some of the local schools that have high turnover rates for teachers, like many of the Dayton Public schools. There, she said it’s particularly important that teachers learn to empower students.

“A high-quality teacher is going to do their best to bring out the best in a learner who is disempowered,” McIntosh said. “Even if they aren’t at grade level, that teacher is going to make them feel successful for whatever gains they make.”

Experience matters too, Boyd said. Research has shown that having more years of experience can make teachers more effective.

“You’re a much better teacher in your fifth year than you were your first year,” he said.

How schools support teachers

Local school districts have implemented strategies to get teachers with less experience the support they need.

Clark-Shawnee teachers had on average 16.8 years of experience in 2022-2023, much higher than the state average. Superintendent Brian Kuhn said the district pairs new teachers with more experienced ones who can mentor them through the first few years of employment.

“We are fortunate to have a high teacher retention rate and we equate that to our supportive community, outstanding students, and positive working environment,” Kuhn said.

Dayton Public Schools teachers on average had 14.2 years of experience in 2022-2023, higher than the state average. But the district frequently uses substitute teachers in their classrooms. According to a report from ODEW, 11.3% of the teachers in southwest Ohio urban schools in the 2021-2022 school year were not properly certified, the highest percentage in the state.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

That means DPS must give those teachers additional support to ensure their students are learning.

David Lawrence, the DPS superintendent, said the district increased the number of teacher learning days this year from three to 10.

The district also has a Teacher Learning Institute run in partnership with UD, where teachers can work in small groups on improving teaching.

Treavor Bogard, chair of the department of education at UD, said those professional learning communities empower teachers to work together.

“A veteran teacher may have lots of great skillsets, but someone that’s brand new may actually be really highly effective in one dimension of teaching that can play a leadership role,” he said. “There can be a lot of peer mentorship.”

Lawrence acknowledged teaching in Dayton Public is difficult. But he said it is also important for the district to support the teachers in DPS.

“If you can teach in Dayton, you can teach anywhere,” he said.

Reporter Michael Pitman contributed to this report.