springfield-news-sun logo
X

Water rescue underway on Mad River in Clark County

Police siren

Combined ShapeCaption
Police siren

News
By
Updated 11 minutes ago

First responders are attempting a water rescue in Clark County on the Mad River this afternoon after receiving reports that four people were stranded and unable to make it to safety.

The four people – potentially teenagers or people in their 20s – were stranded on a log.

Inner tubes were seen in the river near the log.

Members of the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division arrived on scene, located the stranded people, then worked to get to the other side of the river to get better access to the teens.

The incident is happening between Eagle City Road and St. Paris Pike.

German Twp. firefighters also responded to the scene in a yellow boat and retrieved one of those stranded. Three others remained on the log in the high water.

The river is up after heavy rain Sunday night.

In Other News
1
SNS Story
2
Xenia teen charged in Springfield shooting
3
New Carlisle teen dies in apparent drowning after canoe flips
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Bill Lackey on facebook

Bill Lackey, the Springfield News-Sun photojournalist, has been taking pictures for the News-Sun for over 20 years. He has photographed most of the major events in Clark and Champaign Counties in the past two decades. Bill is a Dayton native and attended Northridge High School. He has a BA from Eastern Kentucky University.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top