Water rescue underway on Mad River in Clark County

First responders are attempting a water rescue in Clark County on the Mad River this afternoon after receiving reports that four people were stranded and unable to make it to safety.
The four people – potentially teenagers or people in their 20s – were stranded on a log.
Inner tubes were seen in the river near the log.
Members of the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division arrived on scene, located the stranded people, then worked to get to the other side of the river to get better access to the teens.
The incident is happening between Eagle City Road and St. Paris Pike.
German Twp. firefighters also responded to the scene in a yellow boat and retrieved one of those stranded. Three others remained on the log in the high water.
The river is up after heavy rain Sunday night.
About the Author