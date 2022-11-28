Warder Literacy Center to host first Springfield Coffee Crawl

Participants will get to taste coffees from Winans Chocolates & Coffee, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Twisted River Coffee Roaster LLC, Vivo, Kerry’s Café, and Coffee Expressions. They will get to taste treats from Coffee Expressions, Winans, Peter’s Cheesecakes, Linardos Villa, Candi’s Concessions and more.

“You get to sample them all amid the holiday lights,” the Warder Literacy Center stated.

Tickets cost $25 per person donation to the CCLC. On the date of the event, participants will bring their e-ticket to the center for an entrance bracelet. Only 300 tickets will be sold, and there are no refunds.

To buy a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mrs-claus-coffee-crawl-tickets-440520668177.

For more information, visit the Warder Literacy Center / CCLC on Facebook.