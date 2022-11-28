Warder Literacy Center to host first Springfield Coffee Crawl

Clark County community members will soon get to participate in an event that includes historic sightseeing, coffee roasters and food vendors.
The Warder Literacy Center and Clark County Literacy Coalition will host its first Coffee Crawl from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at the center, 137 E. High St.
The Coffee Crawl, sponsored by Mrs. Claus, will feature over six downtown historic locations that will host over six local coffee roasters and sweet food vendors. Some will be indoors and other outdoors, so dress appropriately.
“As you stroll from one to the other, you will taste the unique offering of the different local roasters and a surprise or two. Not a full cup but enough to savor and evaluate some great coffee,” the Warder Literacy Center stated. “Then, clear your palette with a sample cookie, chocolate, baklava, etc. from one of our local food vendors ... At the same time, learn about the surprising history of our area.”
One of the historical locations participants will visit is the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center.
Participants will get to taste coffees from Winans Chocolates & Coffee, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Twisted River Coffee Roaster LLC, Vivo, Kerry’s Café, and Coffee Expressions. They will get to taste treats from Coffee Expressions, Winans, Peter’s Cheesecakes, Linardos Villa, Candi’s Concessions and more.
“You get to sample them all amid the holiday lights,” the Warder Literacy Center stated.
Tickets cost $25 per person donation to the CCLC. On the date of the event, participants will bring their e-ticket to the center for an entrance bracelet. Only 300 tickets will be sold, and there are no refunds.
To buy a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mrs-claus-coffee-crawl-tickets-440520668177.
For more information, visit the Warder Literacy Center / CCLC on Facebook.
