Vocal harmony group to bring classic pop hits to Clark State

Explore Busy Clark County road near school to close for months as part of larger project

“It’s amazing. Growing up in Ohio, you notice a difference of how people treat each other, and to come home here makes me genuinely proud,” Fournier said.

The Modern Gentlemen honed their sound touring with Valli and wanted to continue to encompass the songs of the 1960s and 1970s with tight harmonies to recapture the excitement of hearing them at the time.

“The four-part harmony has been neat to bring to those songs and to people who lived it but to new generations also,” Fournier said. “It’s great music with simple melodies you can sing along to from a simpler time. These are big, big songs that have been passed down from generation to generation.”

According to the Modern Gentlemen’s publicity materials, Valli said “They’re the best singers I’ve ever worked with.”

Fournier said among the best lessons he gave the group were to remain involved in everything they do to keep going in the entertainment business, but also trusting who you’re with.

“We four have a great sound we use to lift each other up. Once you see the show, you’ll love it,” he said.

Fournier never envisioned himself as an entertainer until his senior year of high school when he landed the lead in his school music, going on to attend OSU and taking voice classes and joining the Scarlet and Gray Show Choir. Then thought he’d be an actor, but has found his calling.

Several OSU friends will be at the Kuss Auditorium on Saturday to support Fournier. He said people will hear this music in the venue, and it will have them exiting the Performing Arts Center skipping and humming the tunes they’ve heard.

HOW TO GO

What: The Modern Gentlemen

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Admission: $29.50, 34.50, 39.50 and 44.50 (plus fees)

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org