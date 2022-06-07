Virtual program to target men’s health

With June being Men’s Health Month as well as Father’s Day, it’s also a reminder for men to take care of themselves. Community Health Foundation (CHF) will offer ways to start on the path to better health or continue that journey with this month’s Break for Health virtual event.
Local experts will explore a variety of questions and topics aimed at men at noon, Wednesday. The program is free.
While the series has explored a variety of topics, this is a first. As some men avoid seeing a doctor or specialist for their needs, this program will show the ease and benefits of taking those steps.
“This seemed like a perfect time to focus on men’s health. We’re always interested in them being as well as possible,” said Joy Rogers, CHF executive director. “This will address how we can help the men we love.”
Rogers said men have a suicide rate four times higher than women and part of the program will help destigmatize the need to seek help. It will show that taking care of your body and checking out what needs addressed is as important as taking care of a car or yard.
The panel will include orthopedist/sports medicine physician Dr. Ian Thompson; cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi; dietician Jackie Dahlberg; mental health specialist Stephen Massey; chiropractor Dr. Jacob Thomas; and youth mentoring specialist Gina Burke.
The series’ usual format will be followed with the panel facilitated by returning moderator Nettie Carter Smith.
Question and answer sessions are another feature, and CHF has received more than 20 ranging from diagnosing depression to exercise advice to nutrition to “beer bellies” and more.
“We hope men will give up an hour of their time to invest in themselves,” said Rogers.
Register for the program at www.community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/. For more information, contact Joan Elder at jelder@mercy.com or 937-523-7007.
Rogers said CHF is looking to possibly doing an in-person Break for Health later this year. The organization will also bring back its Health Expo on Sept. 28 to the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
