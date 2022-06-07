Virtual program to target men’s health

The panel will include orthopedist/sports medicine physician Dr. Ian Thompson; cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi; dietician Jackie Dahlberg; mental health specialist Stephen Massey; chiropractor Dr. Jacob Thomas; and youth mentoring specialist Gina Burke.

The series’ usual format will be followed with the panel facilitated by returning moderator Nettie Carter Smith.

Question and answer sessions are another feature, and CHF has received more than 20 ranging from diagnosing depression to exercise advice to nutrition to “beer bellies” and more.

“We hope men will give up an hour of their time to invest in themselves,” said Rogers.

Register for the program at www.community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/. For more information, contact Joan Elder at jelder@mercy.com or 937-523-7007.

Rogers said CHF is looking to possibly doing an in-person Break for Health later this year. The organization will also bring back its Health Expo on Sept. 28 to the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.