Veterans Day flag display, luncheon slated for Clark State College

A POW-MIA flag joins several hundred small American flags as Clark State College employees Ryan Green and Brian Guthrie replace the Clark State flag in front of the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center for Veteran's Day last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
5 minutes ago

All Clark State College campuses will be closed in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, with multiple activities commemorating veterans slated.

Clark State College will display 2,000 American flags at the Springfield campus on Leffel Lane, the Greene Center in Beavercreek and at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Bellefontaine on Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day, a Clark State press release said.

The POW/MIA flag will be raised at the Springfield Leffel Lane campus.

ExploreWhat’s on the November ballot for Clark and Champaign counties

On Nov. 12, Clark State will also host a luncheon for veteran students, staff and faculty from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library resource center in room 207/209 on the main campus in Springfield.

“We are excited to honor our veterans and service members for all their sacrifices they have made,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life at Clark State, in a press release. “We have many students, faculty, staff and alumni who are veterans and service members.”

Sydney Dawes
Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

