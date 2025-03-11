Vendor applications open for Springfield Rotary food truck competition

Participating food trucks will have a chance to win several cash prizes, including $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third place and $1,000 for people’s choice.

“This event is really about creating a lasting difference in our community, especially for our neighbors with disabilities, through everyone’s love of food,” said Eddie Bell, past Rotary president and Food Truck Competition marketing committee chair. “We’re committed to growing this event every year, making it an essential part of Springfield’s summer and a powerful force for good all year round.”

Last year, El Cardenal Taqueria, of West Chester, won the “People’s Choice” prize in its first year competing at the event.

“I’ve always heard good things about the event from other trucks and organizations, so I put in my application and here I am,” Chaz Himes, of El Cardenal, said during his acceptance speech last year. “It’s been a fun event to work, the people are great and it’s a nicely-run organization.”

The competition includes food trucks that offer a variety of cuisine, from American comfort foods like BBQ, burgers, pizza, seafood and wings to international delights from African, Asian, Cajun, Greek, Hawaiian, Indian and Italian cuisines, as well as a selection of brunch items and desserts.

Applications are open through May 15. An electronic image of your food truck and at least one website/social media account representing your truck must be submitted with your application.

Factors the selection committee considers include, but are not limited to, culinary skill and creativity, based on the submitted menu and customer reviews, scores from tasting judges and consumer judges in past competitions, visual appeal of the food, as shown in submitted photos, and a diverse selection of food options at the event.

For more information and for an application, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com and follow “Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition” on Facebook.