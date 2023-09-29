Urbana’s 51st Oktoberfest set for this weekend

An event organizers say is the second longest-running event in Champaign County, “except the fair,” will be held this weekend.

The 51st Oktoberfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on the grounds of the Champaign County Historical Museum , 809 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

“The committee has worked for months to ensure the event will be a memorable one,” said Museum Director Cheryl Ogden.

Ogden said they have another “sold-out” event with 70 craft vendors registered, including 23 new vendors.

“We are pleased to welcome new vendors and expand the variety of merchandise offered,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair.

The event will include activities, live music, craft vendors, artists, children’s games, food and a “biergarten.”

Entertainment will include Wayne Hobbs, national performing steel guitarist, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the West Liberty Marching Band led by band director Paul Wabiel, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Tom Kushmaul with keyboard and vocal music from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and the 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ.

The food truck vendors include: Schmidt’s Restaurant, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Layla’s Sweet Treats & Pizza, Childers Chimney Cakes, Marshall’s Kettle Corn, New Orleans Grill, Orale Tacos y Mas, Cate’s Steakhouse and The Spotted Cow. Vendors will also be offering baked goods, brownies, cake pops, cookies, macarons and assorted candies.

The children’s area, hosted by Lois Monroe, will offer face painting, assorted games, a scavenger hunt, and pumpkins to decorate from the Great White Pumpkin Patch.

Vendors will be offer handcrafted wreaths, floral arrangements, seasonal décor, handmade knives, original design jewelry, original artwork and photography, repurposed items, antiques, spices, handcrafted wood furniture, charcuterie and cutting boards, quilted items, candles, dog accessories, stained glass, and many other assorted items.

The Champaign County Historical Museum will have a tent outside to sell painted decorated pumpkins, the Historic Barns of Ohio and Round Barns of America books by Robert Kroeger, and have information about the capital campaign and its progress.

Admission is $3, cash only. Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the Historical Society.