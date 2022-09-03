Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to roll out in Clark County next week

On Thursday, Clark County’s health district “paused” the administration of boosters as the CDC awaited recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Doses of the new vaccine may not be administered until the CDC endorses the recommendations of the ACIP.

As of Friday, roughly 51.6% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series.

A total of 220 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the health district over the past several days, down slightly from last week’s total of 227.

Throughout the month of August, an average of 48 new cases were reported each day, mirroring July’s daily average. The county’s positivity rate this week, too, is 17.2%.

Explore Updated booster shot endorsed by CDC to be available locally next week

Clark County on Thursday was dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 transmission level. The Centers for Disease Control designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

In Clark County, 9.3 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 were reported over the past several days.

Residents of counties with a “medium” level of transmission should stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider wearing a facemask in public spaces, particularly if residents are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

Since the pandemic’s start, 39,558 cases of the virus have been reported in Clark County.