Unexpected problem adds $850K to cost of City Hall Plaza refresh

Work nearly three decades ago was not done properly, causing issues now, city manager says.

By Vicky Forrest – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Springfield City Commissioners heard about a major bump in the road on the project to improve and repair the Springfield City Hall Plaza and underground parking garage — a bump that will cost the city an additional $854,634 and bring the total price tag to near $7 million.

The change order for the increased cost was approved Tuesday night by commissioners, who were told that work underway on the project revealed a previously unknown problem that will require expansion of planned repairs.

The parking garage below the plaza was built in 1979. City Manager Bryan Heck explained that a major renovation was completed in 1995 to install and replace some of the rubber membrane designed to protect and keep water from leaking into and damaging the concrete.

“Our original intent was to replace a portion of that membrane, but when the contractor ripped up the concrete, it was determined the membrane was not correctly installed in 1995, so we are unable to tie into the existing membrane and guarantee the garage will not leak. We now have to replace all of the sections,” Heck said. “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that you can’t see until you tear it up.”

In response to a question from Commissioner David Estrop, Heck indicated there is no avenue of legal recourse against the company that conducted the faulty work completed in 1995.

City officials launched plans for plaza renovations in 2018 when damage to the parking garage became evident. The garage rooftop serves as the foundation for the city building and plaza area. The major renovation was funded through the American Rescue Plan dollars designed to help communities recover from the economic and health fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction project is approaching the final stages, which will include a revitalized plaza area, the removal of the “Oracle’s Vision” sculpture at the entry to the city government building, the addition of changeable public art and seating areas to attract and encourage plaza use. Additional green space and amenities will enhance the area which is often used for city sponsored events and activities such as Holiday in the City, CultureFest and National Night Out.

The target anticipated completion date announced by city officials last month for the project is December 2023.

