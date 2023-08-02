Powered parachute flying in Clark County draws trooper response

News
By
29 minutes ago
X

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Wednesday morning to the area of the old Northeastern High School after receiving reports of a small aircraft potentially in trouble.

Around 7:30 a.m., troopers found an ultralight powered parachute, and the operator landed perfectly fine in the area of Bowman Road, according to a sergeant with OSHP.

There was no crash and no injuries.

ExploreMulti-county chase ends in Montgomery County, negotiations close I-70 exit ramps

A powered parachute is a personal aircraft with a propeller-driven cart that’s suspended from a parachute, which acts as the wing. The carts can be either three- or four-wheeled, the engines can be from 40 to 190 horsepower, and they can fly about 25 to 235 mph, according to Easy Flight, a specialized training facility in Illinois and Florida that focuses on powered parachute instruction.

Powered parachutes can be flown as either ultralights, which have no licensing involved, or certificated aircraft, which need proper training and certification. The ultralights are lighter, carry a maximum of five gallons of fuel, can only be flown during daylight hours and are single-seat only.

ExploreBest of Springfield: What’s the best restaurant to take a visitor to Springfield? Here are the finalists

No additional information was available on the incident Wednesday morning.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the initial reports.

In Other News
1
Best of Springfield: What’s the best restaurant to take a visitor to...
2
‘It’s terrible what’s happening’: 5 million Kias and Hyundais still...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
‘There’s high-power lines all over the interstate.’ Witnesses to...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top