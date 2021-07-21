Unemployment rates increased in Clark, Champaign counties in June

Though an increase in the labor force is expected between May and June , the increase this year surpassed trends typically seen, said Bill LaFayette, an economist and owner of Regionomics, a Columbus-based economics and workforce consulting firm.

LaFayette said when taking into account seasonal factors that may impact labor trends, Clark County saw 700 more people in its labor force than what is normally seen in June. The same increase occurred in terms of employed residents.

“Typically we see an increase because people are coming out of school and going into the labor force,” LaFayette said.

Traditionally, college students entering the workforce has lead to an increase in the overall labor force between May and June.

However, the increase this year could also be a result of more people looking for work or finding employment as the economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lessening economic impact of the pandemic is probably greater than people coming out of school,” LaFayette said of the factors that contributed to an increase in Clark County’s labor force in June.

Statewide restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic have also been lifted, including those regarding masks and social distancing. That occurred in the beginning of June.

But if cases related to the coronavirus pandemic trend upwards it will have an impact on that recovery. That increase could affect consumer confidence or cause people to shelter in place again, LaFayette added.