Two people on motorcycle killed in Springfield 3-vehicle crash identified

Authorities have identified a Springfield man and woman killed in a crash when the motorcycle they were riding and two other vehicles crashed Monday night.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Jennifer L. Wright, 43, from Springfield. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Paul Harwood, 46, also from Springfield.
Harwood, who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he later died.
The driver of a Hyundai around 9:15 p.m. on Memorial Day pulled out of the Wendy’s parking lot at 2411 E. Main St. and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police.
The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes.
A Suzuki motorcycle then hit the Hyundai, ejecting Harwood and Wright, according to Springfield police.
Multiple minor injuries also were reported in the three-vehicle crash that remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Division.