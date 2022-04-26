Two faiths combine to support Soup Kitchen

A twice-a-year ritual aimed at serving the community and halted by the pandemic was renewed on Sunday afternoon, just in time to help Springfield’s needy.
Members of Central Christian Church and the Miami Valley Islamic Assn. combined at the Masjid Al-Madina Mosque to pack 400 bags, 200 containing food and 200 containing hygiene products, to be donated to the Springfield Soup Kitchen for distribution.
Around 40 people unboxed and packed food items such as snacks and water, razors, soap and feminine hygiene products. It comes at a good time for Fred Stegner, who runs the Soup Kitchen, where donations have been light over the last month due to inflation.
That problem has also resulted in more people seeking the Soup Kitchen’s help due to problems such as unemployment and higher prices meaning less purchasing power for some.
“The love of God has gotten everybody together again,” said Stegner. “We’ve been blessed to get the help when we need it. (Pastor) Carl Ruby and the Imam (Yunus Lasania) are God’s hands.”
While some Mosque members observed Ramadan, several others participated. The organization donates items to the Soup Kitchen monthly.
“This is what we’re supposed to do,” said Muhammad Shraf, president of the Miami Valley Islamic Assn. “This is the least we can do to supply these kits to help underserved areas.”
Children also helped, some as young as six months. The baby was in a harness as mom Anna Poteet packed items and big brother Daniel put stickers on the bags. Daniel proudly pointed out his handiwork on the completed packs.
“I want my kids to learn to be helpful,” said Anna Poteet of their participation, leading by example.
A tradition going on for five years, Ruby is proud of the association the two sides have made and also support each other at various events at their houses of worship.
Lasania said mosque members would like to combine with Central Christian more often. They pack these items once in the spring and again around the holidays.
It won’t be that long, just a matter of weeks to reunite. Ruby plans to forego services on May 22 at Central Christian to prepare meals to be sent to Ukrainian refugees.
“It’s great to be back to do this type of work for others,” Ruby said.
