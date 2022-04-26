Two faiths combine to support Soup Kitchen

While some Mosque members observed Ramadan, several others participated. The organization donates items to the Soup Kitchen monthly.

“This is what we’re supposed to do,” said Muhammad Shraf, president of the Miami Valley Islamic Assn. “This is the least we can do to supply these kits to help underserved areas.”

Children also helped, some as young as six months. The baby was in a harness as mom Anna Poteet packed items and big brother Daniel put stickers on the bags. Daniel proudly pointed out his handiwork on the completed packs.

“I want my kids to learn to be helpful,” said Anna Poteet of their participation, leading by example.

A tradition going on for five years, Ruby is proud of the association the two sides have made and also support each other at various events at their houses of worship.

Lasania said mosque members would like to combine with Central Christian more often. They pack these items once in the spring and again around the holidays.

It won’t be that long, just a matter of weeks to reunite. Ruby plans to forego services on May 22 at Central Christian to prepare meals to be sent to Ukrainian refugees.

“It’s great to be back to do this type of work for others,” Ruby said.