Two dead, five more, including three children, seriously injured in Clark County crash

The Moorefield Township Fire Department took Hughes to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries, while the Urbana Fire & EMS Division took an adult passenger in the Honda to Urbana Mercy Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Three children, ages 5, 6 and 8, who were in the back seat of the Honda, all suffered serious injuries and were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital by the Pleasant Township Fire Department. The 6-year-old was later flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

State troopers were assisted at the scene by the Moorefield Township Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Urbana Fire & EMS Division and Pleasant Township Fire Department.

The road was closed for about four hours while troopers investigated.

OSHP said that no charges have been filed at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.