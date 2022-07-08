BreakingNews
Two dead, five more, including three children, seriously injured in Clark County crash

Two people were killed and five others, including three children under 10 years old, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township, Clark County this afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of East County Line Road and Middle Urbana Road.

OSHP said that its preliminary investigation found that Steven Hughes, 31, of Quincy, was driving eastbound on East County Line Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a Ford Fusion driving southbound on Middle Urbana Road, driven by Robert Ennis, 75, of Urbana.

Following the crash, both vehicles went off the road, with the Ford crashing into a tree and the Honda crashing into a utility pole.

Robert Ennis and his passenger Janet D. Ennis, 72, also of Urbana, died at the scene.

The Moorefield Township Fire Department took Hughes to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries, while the Urbana Fire & EMS Division took an adult passenger in the Honda to Urbana Mercy Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Three children, ages 5, 6 and 8, who were in the back seat of the Honda, all suffered serious injuries and were taken to Springfield Regional Hospital by the Pleasant Township Fire Department. The 6-year-old was later flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight.

State troopers were assisted at the scene by the Moorefield Township Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Urbana Fire & EMS Division and Pleasant Township Fire Department.

The road was closed for about four hours while troopers investigated.

OSHP said that no charges have been filed at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

