springfield-news-sun logo
X

Triad earns top rating for closing the gap for students

News
By
1 hour ago
Champaign County school district also received two 4-star ratings on Ohio report card.

Triad Local School District tied another district for Champaign County’s highest rating in gap closing — how well schools reduced educational gaps for certain student subgroups — on the recently released state report card.

On the new 1-5 star system, Triad received a 5-star rating in gap closing, which measures performance in subgroups areas such as race, economics and disability. Mechanicsburg was the only other Champaign County district to get a 5-star rating in gap closing.

Triad also had a 4 in achievement and graduation rate, and a 3 in early literacy and progress.

“We of course want to see 5 stars in every category, but I feel we have made a lot of progress and are continuing to refine things happening in the district. Our amazing staff and strategic plan will help us continue to move all areas toward the 5-star goal,” said Superintendent Vickie Hoffman.

ExploreHow did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for Springfield-area schools

Ohio K-12 schools did not receive an overall grade for 2021-22, but they did receive ratings on individual components of the report card. The Ohio legislature also changed the previous system of A-F grades to a 1-5 stars system.

Schools were still evaluated on how well their students did on state tests, reading proficiency in kindergarten through third grade, graduation rates, how students are progressing year over year, how well schools are able to close gaps between student subgroups, and how ready a student is to enter the workforce, college or the military after graduation. The new equation puts increased weight on year-over-year progress and gap closing.

The district had a performance index rate of 84.2%, which is an increase from last year’s 68.8%. As far as gap closing, the district had a rate of 69.4%.

ExploreClark, Champaign districts see average scores on state school report cards

According to ODE data, of Ohio’s 607 graded school districts, 581 saw their Performance Index rise in 2021-22, and 26 saw a decline. That’s because scores dropped in 2020-21 due largely to COVID disruptions, then they bounced back some in 2021-22.

“I always explain that state testing is a snapshot of one point in time. I think the percentages are an accurate snapshot of how students did on one assessment. We will continue using that snapshot, along with the many other pieces of data that we have, to drive instruction and push students toward success and individual growth,” Hoffman said.

When it comes to graduation rate, Triad had an overall mark of 95.5%. The four-year rate decreased this year at 94.3% compared to last year’s 97.4%.

Last year, school report cards did not include letter grades for all individual metrics and only listed some of the raw data including academic, graduation and attendance measures.

In Other News
1
Springfield High’s mock trial team makes top 10 in international...
2
Cottrel: It’s Apple Butter Festival time in Enon
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Manufacturer picks Urbana for $42 million expansion: ‘People make...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top