Triad earns top rating for closing the gap for students

Schools were still evaluated on how well their students did on state tests, reading proficiency in kindergarten through third grade, graduation rates, how students are progressing year over year, how well schools are able to close gaps between student subgroups, and how ready a student is to enter the workforce, college or the military after graduation. The new equation puts increased weight on year-over-year progress and gap closing.

The district had a performance index rate of 84.2%, which is an increase from last year’s 68.8%. As far as gap closing, the district had a rate of 69.4%.

According to ODE data, of Ohio’s 607 graded school districts, 581 saw their Performance Index rise in 2021-22, and 26 saw a decline. That’s because scores dropped in 2020-21 due largely to COVID disruptions, then they bounced back some in 2021-22.

“I always explain that state testing is a snapshot of one point in time. I think the percentages are an accurate snapshot of how students did on one assessment. We will continue using that snapshot, along with the many other pieces of data that we have, to drive instruction and push students toward success and individual growth,” Hoffman said.

When it comes to graduation rate, Triad had an overall mark of 95.5%. The four-year rate decreased this year at 94.3% compared to last year’s 97.4%.

Last year, school report cards did not include letter grades for all individual metrics and only listed some of the raw data including academic, graduation and attendance measures.