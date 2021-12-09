This weekend: Events around Clark and Champaign counties

Santa will also be at various locations throughout the county. He will be at the Heritage Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; Clark County Literacy Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; NTPRD Chiller from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and COhatch from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a Holiday in the Market at COhatch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit holidayinthecityspfld on Facebook.

Springfield Blood Drive

The Springfield Family YMCA community blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at 300 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season is an important time to donate. Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent): form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Triad Schools Breakfast with Santa

Triad High School’s PTA will present Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Triad High School. The event is open to the public and all are welcome.

Come get your pictures taken with Santa and eat some pancakes and sausage prepared by the FFA for donations. Santa pictures cost $5 and will be taken by Serina Ann Photography. There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle that will be announced at noon and Traveling Carolers from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. brought to you by Mrs. Sapp’s third grade class.

Greenon Schools Fundraiser

Greenon Local School District’s Women’s Basketball team will host a holiday gift wrapping fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the cafeteria.

Participants will provide the gifts and the team will provide the paper, tape, name tags and do the wrapping. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds benefit the team.

Santa Open House at North Lewisburg library

A Santa Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder St.

Families can get pictures taken with Santa, make a small ornament craft, and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies during the program.

For more information, visit the Champaign County Library’s website.