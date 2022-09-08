Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host three drives this weekend:

The Springfield Family YMCA drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday at 300 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday in Assembly Room A, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield.

The Maiden Lane Church of God drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane.

Register to donate through Oct. 1 and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers through Oct. 1 will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Red Cross Blood Drive

First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code: FLSpringfield, or call the church at 937-323-9703 and speak with Adele. Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that helps with emergency assistance where needed at home and is also supporting the vulnerable in Ukraine.

Soko Place Festival

Covenant United Methodist Church will host its inaugural Soko Place Festival, a marketplace uplifting cooperative economics in support of national black businesses, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. in Springfield. The free entry festival includes vendors, live music with special guests, speakers and food.

Fish and Shrimp Festival

The 20th Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival at Freshwater Farms, Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatchery just north of Urbana, will be held starting Saturday on three consecutive Saturdays. On all three days, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free parking and $5 admission for all except it’s $2 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and under. The festival features seafood, family activities and performances by 12 regional bands. For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/festival/.

Genealogical Society

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the conference room of the Park Shopping Center branch of the Clark County Public Library, 1119 Bechtle Ave. Scott Suther will talk about the building of the Dayton, Springfield, and Urbana Electric Railroad in 1899 on up to the last ride on Oct. 29, 1938. Guest are welcome.

Crabill Homestead

The 1820s built Crabill Homestead will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This month’s open house theme will focus on the Civil War era. There will be a special guest speaker on the period leading to the Civil War, 1860s period clothing display, and information on vintage baseball. The house will be open for free tours both days, but a $5 donation per person is suggested.

Church Block Party

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will host its annual Rally Day/Block Party on Sunday following the 10 a.m. worship service. This is free admission to games for young and old: dunk tank, bouncy house, can toss, football toss, sack races, and more. There will also be free food including hotdogs, popcorn, and lemonade.

Pennsylvania House Museum

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Mercy Health Smoking Class

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield is hosting a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes this month. The first class will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the office at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist and are limited to six people for group interaction and COVID-19 safety. Participants will receive nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session while supplies last.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Garden Music

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County continue their Meet Me in the Garden Music Series with Chuck Young and his Light Jazz Trio at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park St. in Springfield. Bring your lawn chair, tour the early fall foliage, and sit down for an evening of music. The program is free of charge and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.